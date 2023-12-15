Employment stats show govt's unemployment interventions working - Ntshavheni

The third quarter employment figures were released on Thursday showing an overall increase of 31,000 more employees hired between June and September.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the recent improvement in employment statistics shows that the government's interventions to reduce unemployment in the country are working.

Sectors that recorded an increase in employment include mining, transport, trade and community services.

Ntshavheni said government will continue to create more employment opportunities.

"Government remains resolute in resolving the domestic constraints to the economy as recently cabinet approved the freight and logistics roadmap and the resource plan of 2023. These interventions will also help facilitate economic growth opportunities to reverse the contraction in real GDP."