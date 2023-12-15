CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December

The municipality says the surge is the outcome of its newly formed international partnerships which includes the Sao Paulo to Cape Town flight route.

CAPE TOWN - The festive season has been good for the Cape Town airport, which has recorded over 30,000 visitors every day since the start of December.

According to the city, the Table Mountain cableway is also showing positive results, reporting over 109,000 visitor bookings for the holidays.

The MMC for economic growth, James Vos, said that accommodation owners had also signalled a nod to an increase in holidaymakers.

"Every plane is filled with tourists and investors. Clearly, our clever campaigns and city-to-city agreements are proving successful, contributing to the growth of Cape Town's economy."