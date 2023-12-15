Cape Town Airport in talks to relocate thousands of families

The airport in partnership with the City of Cape Town said they had a successful meeting with informal communities.

CAPE TOWN - Management at Cape Town’s International Airport said it is making headway in talks regarding the removal of 3,000 families living within the airport vicinity.

It said the move will enable the development and rehabilitation of the precinct.

Some of the areas included in the relocation plan are Blikkiesdorp, Freedom Farm, and Malawi camp.

According to the airport, only qualifying families will benefit from the RDP housing project.

It added that more informal settlements have mushroomed in last few years which poses a serious threat to safety and operations.