With long weekend looming, Eskom suspends power cuts until further notice

The utility said that this was due to improved generating capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - As the county heads into a long weekend, Eskom has suspended load shedding indefinitely.

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Due to further improvement in available generating capacity, load shedding will remain suspended until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur."