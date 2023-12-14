With long weekend looming, Eskom suspends power cuts until further notice
The utility said that this was due to improved generating capacity.
JOHANNESBURG - As the county heads into a long weekend, Eskom has suspended load shedding indefinitely.
Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Due to further improvement in available generating capacity, load shedding will remain suspended until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur."
Thursday, 14 December 2023: Due to further improvement in available generating capacity, loadshedding will remain suspended until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur.