Ramaphosa: We are tired of criminals operating with impunity

President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing almost 1,400 new police recruits in Kimberley on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the country is under siege at the hands of criminals who wreak havoc in communities, destroying lives and tearing families apart.

Ramaphosa was addressing almost 1,400 new police recruits in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

This forms part of a massive police recruitment drive which will see 10,000 newly trained graduates deployed to various police units across the country.

Last year, the South African Police Service (SAPS) recruited more officers to bolster boots on the ground.

Speaking at the graduation of the new police recruits, Ramaphosa said crime remains a major setback for the country’s growth.

“Crime is undermining our economy, affecting small and large business alike, and holding back a sustainable economic recovery. We are tired of crime. We are tired of criminals operating with impunity.”

But efforts to beef up SAPS have a long way to go.

Eyewitness News recently reported that SAPS had lost almost 10,000 detectives alone in the past six years.

READ: Loss of thousands of detectives a crisis for SAPS, says DA's Whitfield

Another setback is the loss of members from highly skilled units such as the special task force and national intervention unit.

Eyewitness News understands that task force and National Intervention Unit (NIU) members are leaving in their droves as they jump ship to private security and VIP protection services.

Ramaphosa said the new graduates will be deployed to public order policing, visible policing, child protection, and sexual offences as well as detective units.