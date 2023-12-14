WC motorists urged to be cautious after 7 deaths recorded involving trucks

On Tuesday, three farmworkers died, and 70 others were injured when a truck transporting them overturned, while on Wednesday four people died when a truck collided with an oncoming car.

CAPE TOWN - At least seven people died in crashes involving trucks on Western Cape’s roads in the past two days.

On Tuesday, three farmworkers died, and 70 others were injured when a truck transporting them overturned near Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, four people died when a truck collided head-on with an oncoming car near Heidelberg on the N2.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie once again pleaded with motorists to take extra precautions on the roads.

"A burst truck tyre caused the driver to lose control and crash into an oncoming car. Four people involved in the incident have passed away and one injured person is being treated. Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the victims of this tragic incident."