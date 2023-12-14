Water quality at CT’s Blue Flag '100%' compliant with quality standards - COCT

Though the water quality at the city's beaches has been a contentious issue recently, the city assured that an independent analysis of water samples confirmed they posed no health hazard.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said the latest sampling confirmed that the water quality at Cape Town’s popular beaches was excellent.

Water quality at the city's beaches has been a contentious issue of late, with many beachgoers raising concerns about the prevalence of the so-called "red tide" at many beaches.

However, the city reassured the public that independent analysis of water samples taken over the past seven weeks confirmed that the water at Cape Town's beaches did not pose a health hazard.

“All eight of Cape Town’s Blue Flag beaches – the most visited in the city - show 100% compliance with Blue Flag water quality standards based on the independent analysis of the South African Bureau of Standards,” said Cape Town Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews.

“All three Blue Flag pilot beaches also show 100% compliance with Blue Flag water quality standards."

The Blue Flag beaches are Bikini Beach, Camps Bay, Clifton 4th Beach, Fish Hoek, Llandudno, Melkbosstrand, Muizenberg, and Silwerstroom.