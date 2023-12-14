Softer CPI reading a rare bit of good news for consumers - economists

Stats SA released the annual consumer price inflation for November on Wednesday. Headline inflation dropped from 5.9% in October to 5.5%.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists have described the softer inflation print for November as a rare sight of good news for consumers.

Stats SA’s Patrick Kelly said that lower fuel prices led to some reprieve for consumers.

"The decline was mainly driven by a monthly decrease of 5.5% in the fuel price index, which drove the annual rate for fuel lower to 1.8% in November from 11.2% in October. This, in turn, led to a reduction in the annual rate for transport, which decreased to 4.3% from 7.4%."

But he said that food prices continued to bite.

"Annual inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to a four-month high of 9.0%. Meat inflation crept up to 3.5% from 3.4% in October. The outbreak of avian flu continued to disrupt the poultry market."

The latest reading brings inflation closer to the midpoint of the reserve bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.



If inflation continues to cool, economists believe this could slow the interest rate hiking cycle at the start of next year.