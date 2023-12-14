SAPS agrees with Virgin Active to train new recruits

Addressing new recruits at their graduation ceremony, the minister said the SAPS has agreed with gyms - such as Virgin Active - to arrange a special dispensation for officers.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele’s stomach in chest out saying may now ring true with the men and women in blue.

Addressing new recruits' pass out graduation ceremony, the minister said the SAPS has agreed with gyms - such as Virgin Active - to arrange a special dispensation for officers.

Cele was addressing the media in the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the graduation of almost 2,000 police officers in Kimberly in the Northern Cape.

The rollout forms part of SAPS’ deployment of a second batch of 10,000 police officers to various provinces.

Cele said officers must maintain their fitness levels to ensure they are constantly ready for any task.

"We are working on the policy that they have to keep their uniform for at least seven years after they’ve passed college. If your uniform does not fit you, we are not changing the uniform - we are changing you to fit the uniform."