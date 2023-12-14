SANBS urges South Africans to donate blood over festive season

The blood service said B-positive is an important blood type for anaemia disorder patients who need regular blood transfusion.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling on the public to donate blood this festive season.

The organisation said its stocks are running low on type B+ and O+ blood.

The blood service said B-positive is an important blood type for anemia disorder patients who need regular blood transfusion.

Meanwhile the O-positive blood type is in high demand because its compatible for 80% of the country's population.

The blood service said both of these blood types are under three days while the sufficient stock is measured at five full days per blood type.

The SANBS attributes the blood shortage to regular donors going on vacation for the festive season.