Residents near Lesotho border living in fear of smugglers entering SA illegally

BLOEMFONTEIN - Residents living near the Lesotho borders are living in fear of zama zamas and drug smugglers allegedly entering the country illegally.

They told Eyewitness News of their disappointment at how it’s become increasingly easy for people to illegally cross the borderlines separating South Africa and Lesotho.

This is despite the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) having deployed dozens of soldiers to address various border crimes along the Lesotho border.

The soldiers have intercepted several people who were trying to cross to South Africa through the Caledon river. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/W5gle97Xty ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2023

Lehlohonolo Mosola lives near the Caledon River that separates South Africa and Lesotho, and he said he usually gets woken up by the sound of footsteps pattering outside his yard.

He said when he gathers the courage to peep through the window, he usually sees more than 20 people carrying sacks and bags running into the country.

“I see them running and I suspect they're smuggling dagga. What if they just decide to kill us one day? I am not safe here.”

His neighbour, Mosela Chane told Eyewitness News that they have no other choice but to continue living there.

