SIU welcomes court order for Beitbridge contractors to pay back the money

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the Johannesburg High Court’s decision to uphold an order that the contractors who scooped the tenders for the R40 million Beitbridge border fence project, to pay back their profits.

The SIU described the decision as “a good outcome” saying it sends a strong message.

Erected in March 2020 to stop illegal border crossings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fence was in the end largely ineffective.

Investigations revealed massive potential graft and the Special Tribunal subsequently set aside the contracts, and ordered the contractors - Caledon River Properties and Profteam to repay the money they made.

While the contractors agreed with the setting aside of the contracts, they approached the court with an appeal against the order to repay their profits.

But their application was dismissed on Wednesday.

SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said from the outset that it was firm on its position.

"When they agreed that this contract can be set aside, they were of the view they could keep the money and we said: no. And therefore, that’s why it is very important for us - because it sends a clear message to everyone that they must do things the right way."