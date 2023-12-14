Police arrest six suspects for multiple charges including kidnapping

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects forcefully removed a 36-year-old woman and her two-year-old child from a residence in Mfuleni, demanding a ransom.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested six suspects for alleged kidnapping, extortion, hijacking and human trafficking in Klapmuts and Mfuleni.

Investigators tracked the suspects who are between the ages of 33 and 41 to the area after an e-hailing driver was kidnapped on Wednesday.

Police Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects then forcefully removed a 36-year-old woman and her two-year-old child from a residence in Mfuleni, demanding a ransom.

"Police promptly responded... Information at their disposal led them to Klapmuts where the team traced the vehicle of the e-hailing driver including the vehicle of the suspects."

Swartbooi said police then witnessed the vehicles leave the premises at around 10 pm.

"When the suspects approached a nearby bank with one of the victims at their side, under the pretences to withdraw the ransom, the police moved in and arrested the six males and rescued the victims."

Swartbooi said police are investigating whether the suspects are linked into other crimes.