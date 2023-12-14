Pikitup urges JHB residents to report employees begging for festive season gifts

Many households in Johannesburg make it a tradition to give the metro’s refuse collectors gifts over the festive season but this has led to a rise in crime, with impostors pretending to be Pikitup employees.

JOHANNESBURG - The waste removal company for Johannesburg, Pikitup, urged residents to report its employees who begged for festive season gifts.

While many households make it a tradition to give refuse collectors gifts, this has led to a rise in crime, with impostors pretending to be Pikitup employees.

Pikitup spokesperson, Muzi Mkhwanazi, said the company also received complaints of some workers demanding money from residents during holidays.

"We are proactively warning residents against this practice and requesting residents who experienced such to take a picture of the implicated employees.

"We also discourage people who would want to give our employees Christmas gifts because they’re perpetuating this particular culture."

But some Johannesburgers said this would not deter them from appreciating those who served their communities.

"The guys, the waste pickers, have been helping me the whole year, so I know them. As a token of appreciation, I see nothing wrong with giving them something if I can afford it," one resident said.