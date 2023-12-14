MPs disapprove of Gordhan's refusal to hand over SAA purchase agreement

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Wednesday sought to wrap up an investigation of more than a year into allegations that the transaction had not been above board.

CAPE TOWN - MPs have taken a dim view of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s refusal to hand over the share sale and purchase agreement for South African Airways (SAA).

They say he’s impacting their ability to conduct proper oversight over the executive and the sale of a public asset.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Wednesday sought to wrap up an investigation of more than a year into allegations that the transaction had not been above board.

Some members even called for the sale transaction to be put on hold until Gordhan complied.

The public enterprises committee said that Minister Pravin Gordhan looked set to retire after next year’s elections without it being able to properly probe the SAA sale transaction.

MPs said Gordhan could have suggested a closed-door meeting to share the sale documents, which he said were confidential.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Omphile Maotwe called for an ad hoc committee to be set up for further investigations.

Maotwe also wanted the sale to be stopped until then.

"Say to the Speaker perhaps the Public Protector must also be involved and be asked to investigate the conduct of the minister himself."

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Samantha Graham-Mare said that transparency was imperative.

"This is a public enterprise. It belongs to the people of this country and not to the minister."

Gordhan received little protection from his own party, with African National Congress (ANC) MPs saying there’s too little time before elections for a new committee to launch a probe and it would request the Speaker to summon Gordhan to produce the documents instead.