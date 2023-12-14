Minors' exposure to porn a 'huge problem' in SA - child protection activist

More than half of children aged nine to 17 in South Africa were exposed to sexual images online in 2022, according to the 2022 Disrupting Harm survey.

JOHANNESBURG - Child-related pornography is “a huge problem” in South Africa, according to child protection activist and writer, Robyn Wolfson Vorster.

Two and a half years ago, the South African Law Reform Commission recommended amendments to the country’s legislation to, among other things, better protect children from access to pornography.

But in a recent opinion piece published by Daily Maverick, Wolfson Vorster - who founded local non-profit For the Voiceless, writes that this report is still gathering dust.

She spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Thursday morning.

"I think that we have to say that it is a huge problem. The fact that studies have shown first exposure to pornography is happening at around age 10 tells us our children are being exposed at a point where they’re incredibly vulnerable.

"Many of them do it accidentally, while they’re searching for other things, and they’re not prepared for the impact it’s going to have on both them and their lives and their emotions, their relationships."

Wolfson Vorster said with the commission’s report still to be introduced in Parliament, and this now likely only to happen after the 2024 elections, it looks as though it will be years before the necessary laws to curb the problem are put in place.

"And given the extent of the problem and how urgent it is, the title of the article speaks about the child-pornography tsunami which seems maybe a little melodramatic, but actually, we feel like we are so far behind already in protecting children and now it's going to take many more years to put these laws into action."