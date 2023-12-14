Mbalula issues apology for Msimang bribery allegations

Msimang publicly announced his resignation from the governing party, resulting in Mbalula lambasting his decision.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula issued a public apology following his allegations that anti-apartheid activist and ANC Veterans League deputy chairperson Mavuso Msimang - had been bribed to join another political party.

Last week Msimang publicly announced his resignation from the governing party, resulting in Mbalula lambasting his decision.

Msimang demanded that Mbalula apologise and retract his unfounded allegations.

READ: ANC's Mbalula denies accusing Mavuso Msimang of being bribed

In a statement, the ANC said the pair met to set aside their differences for the sake of the party.

It was then that they discussed the future of the party and Msimang reaffirmed his commitment to working towards a better future for the ANC.

In a statement on Thursday the governing party announced that Msimang withdrew his resignation.

Speaking to Eyewitness News earlier, Msimang confirmed the decision.

When asked about his role in the party, Msimang had this to say: "All I can say for now is, yes, it's true, I have. I am just going to remain Mavuso, just ordinary Mavuso."

ANC Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri issued an apology on behalf of Mbalula for the utterances.

"The SG regrets the comments he made that impugned on the integrity of comrade Msimang."

Msimang has been a member of the ANC for six decades.