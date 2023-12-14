Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally

An elderly Lesotho national, who had been staying in a DIY treehouse near the Maseru border for years, was nabbed by SANDF soldiers after being spotted as they were patrolling.

He was nabbed by the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) soldiers, who are deployed to address crimes near the Maseru border.

It's understood the man was staying in the DIY treehouse for six years until he was spotted by troops as they were patrolling.

As half a dozen soldiers quietly scouted the borderlines dividing South Africa and Lesotho, they spotted the treehouse, which was made of wood and pieces of linen cloth, on the banks of the Caledon River.

There, they found the elderly man, who managed to store his belongings and install a gas stove in the treehouse he erected more than six years ago.

The SANDF’s Manti Manamela said the treehouse even had a solar panel for renewable energy.

"We found things there. He was having phones and electrical things. I think the reason we saw it is because the solar was outside - that’s what attracted us."

But the SANDF’s soldiers who nabbed him were seemingly more surprised by the man’s ability to build a treehouse, than how he managed to stay there illegally for years.