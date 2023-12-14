Go

Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay
14 December 2023 05:43

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 12, 14, 16, 31, 38 B: 07

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 09, 27, 34, 39, 46 B: 32

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 11, 13, 23, 32, 52 B: 44

