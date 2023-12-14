Leaders Sundowns romp to victory over bottom club Spurs

A stunning Sipho Mbule goal helped Mamelodi Sundowns cruise to a 3-0 South African Premiership victory in a top-versus-bottom clash against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday.

Midfielder Mbule, given a rare start as Sundowns rested several regulars, unleashed a fierce shot on 23 minutes that gave goalkeeper Neil Boshoff no chance in Pretoria.

Boshoff had to pick the ball out of the net again just six minutes later when Grant Kekana scored after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

Sundowns completed the scoring in the final minute of regular time when unmarked Namibian Peter Shalulile side-footed a cross into the net at the far post.

It was all too easy for Sundowns, who are seeking a seventh consecutive league title, as they dominated rivals who could not produce even one goal attempt.

Sundowns have won a record 11 consecutive matches since the season began and enjoy an eight-point advantage over second-placed Cape Town City despite playing three fewer fixtures.

The outlook is bleak for bottom club Spurs with 13 losses in 14 outings under three different coaches since winning promotion.

"This is an amazing group of players, who perform consistently well despite having a coach who is never satisfied, who pushes them all the time," said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.

Spurs' German coach Ernst Middendorp, a veteran with spells at numerous Premiership clubs, suffered his third straight loss since taking charge, two of them by three goals.

"I was hoping for improvements in physicality and tactical awareness, but did not see them. We lost the midfield battle and that spells disaster against Sundowns."

In the other midweek match, AmaZulu rose four places to 10th thanks to a 1-0 home win over fellow bottom-half side Sekhukhune United with Ivorian Junior Dion scoring the 24th-minute winner.