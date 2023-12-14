Kirsten Kluyts murder: The more info court has, the better, says family's lawyer

The 21-year-old student who was arrested for Kirsten Kluyts’ rape and murder made another appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday when his bail application got underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of the man accused of Kirsten Kluyts’ rape and murder is shaping up to be a drawn-out affair but a lawyer for the slain Joburg teacher’s family, though, said the more information that’s placed before the court, the better a position it would be in to make an informed decision.

The 21-year-old student who was arrested for the grisly crime made another appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday when his bail application got underway.

It had initially been set down for just one day but in a surprise turn of events, the accused has now taken the stand.

When proceedings wrapped up just after lunch on Wednesday, he was still in the box and the matter’s now been postponed until next week Monday and set down until Wednesday.

The Kluyts family’s lawyer, Abrie van der Merwe of BDK Attorneys, was at court on a watching brief on Wednesday and spoke to members of the media briefly after proceedings.

"Now, of course, at least the court will be placed in a position to make an informed decision at the end of the day with the current oral evidence that’s being led but also then with the evidence that will be led in the future. If they are setting the matter down for three consecutive dates, then I assume much more evidence will be led, possibly by the defence and then by the State as well."