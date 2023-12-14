Illegal occupants of Green Point tennis courts given until end of Jan to leave

This comes after the Western Cape High Court granted a final eviction order in the City of Cape Town's application regarding the unlawful occupation of the courts.

CAPE TOWN - A group of people illegally occupying tennis courts in Green Point have been given until the end of January to vacate the property.

The order includes a standing interdict against any further unlawful occupation at the tennis courts and other city-owned public spaces which have been identified.

The City of Cape Town said before this final eviction order was granted, several efforts were made to offer social assistance and care interventions to those illegally occupying the public space at the tennis courts in Green Point.

This included access to shelter at NGO-run night shelters and city-run Safe Spaces that offer social programmes to assist people off the streets sustainably, to reintegrate them into society, and reunite them with family.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: "Where offers of help to get off the streets have been persistently refused, we are seeking the court's help as a last resort. No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and assistance. So in the case of the Green Point tennis club, we are pleased that the Western Cape High Court has now issued that final eviction order."

The city is further awaiting a High Court ruling on a final eviction order for various homeless encampment sites in the CBD, including along Buitengracht Street, FW De Klerk Boulevard and Helen Suzman Boulevard.