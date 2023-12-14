IJR Barometer: South Africans losing trust in public institutions

The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation said it never witnessed such low levels of trust and reconciliation in political leadership and public institutions.

CAPE TOWN - Eight out of ten South Africans do not believe that national leaders are concerned about their wellbeing - while at least a third don’t trust public institutions - like Parliament and the judiciary.

These are among several depressing findings of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation’s barometer - now in its twentieth year.

However, despite the grim findings of this year’s survey - at least 70 percent of respondents remain proudly South African - and are hopeful that things can change for the better.

With 20 years of data to draw on - the institute says South Africa is facing a confidence crisis.

It said it has never witnessed such low levels of trust and reconciliation in political leadership and public institutions.

Trust in the president only stands at 35 percent.

IJR Researcher Kate Lefko-Everett said the socio-economic factors South Africans face daily - are a major contributor to the low levels of reconciliation.

“In 2003, only 57 percent agree that national leaders aren’t concerned about ordinary people, and that has increased to 81 percent in 2023.’’

However - the institute says there’s still evidence that South Africans remain optimistic about social relationships.

Over 70 percent of those surveyed agree that there is more that unites us - than keeps us apart.

This is up from 61 percent in 2021. a further 59 percent agree that reconciliation is likely to continue to progress in the coming years.