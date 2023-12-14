FS farmers near Lesotho border question govt's efforts to curb livestock theft

Resident said soldiers patrolling along the Caledon River, which separated Lesotho and South Africa, weren’t brining significant change, as their livestock got stolen even in their presence.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Small-scale farmers living near the Lesotho border in the Free State said they were tired of Lesotho nationals who skipped the border illegally to steal their livestock.

Residents questioned government’s efforts to ensure border crimes near the Maseru Bridge were addressed, as they lost thousands of rands due to cattle theft.

They told Eyewitness News that the soldiers patrolling along the Caledon River, which separated Lesotho and South Africa, hadn't brought a significant change.

READ: Commercial farmers along Lesotho-Free State border reeling from stock theft

Mosela Chane, a cattle farmer staying along the banks of the Caledon River, makes ends meet by selling his cows for R10,000 each.

However, desperate for any amount of money to feed his family, he resorts to selling them for just R5,000.

Sitting outside his one-bedroom home with over 20 cows in the backyard, he said his business had been severely affected by these suspected Lesotho nationals.

“We don’t have money, but what can we do? Maybe we just need to get used to the illegal activities that happen on our doorsteps.”

While he appreciated the troops' efforts, he said his cattle got stolen even in their presence.