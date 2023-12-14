EFF worried MPs won't get a fair hearing

The Powers and Privileges Committee is expected to finalise the hearings against the EFF MPs after hearing evidence.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said its MPs accused of contempt of parliament won’t get a fair hearing as long as the disciplinary hearing is chaired by the African National Congress (ANC).

The party also said the perception of bias is “palpable” in the disciplinary hearing involving three party MPs charged with disrupting a sitting in August last year.

As the hearing wrapped up on Thursday the Powers and Privileges Committee conducting the hearing heard how the members acted in breach of the law and the rules of the National Assembly.

The initiator in the hearing said the three MPs not only defied the speaker’s orders but also threatened other members.

Speaking in their defence, Advocate Mfesane ka Siboto again said the committee was not properly constituted.

"What you cannot disregard is the fact that it is ANC-led."

"The perception of bias is palpable and you can’t escape it best as you may try. "

Ka Siboto asked the committee to delay its findings until their high court application to review the process and have it declared unconstitutional.