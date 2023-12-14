EFF MP's conduct went beyond acting in 'unfriendly manner', Parly committee told

The initiator in the disciplinary hearing of three EFF MPs accused of contempt of Parliament gave closing remarks on Thursday, saying they acted in breach of law and the rules of Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The powers and privileges committee said that one of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament (MPs) accused of contempt of Parliament went beyond acting in an “unfriendly manner” when he defied the Speaker.

The committee was also told how another EFF MP refused to withdraw “threatening” and unparliamentary remarks.

The MPs have been charged for disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question session in August 2022.



Advocate Tanya Golden, the initiator in the EFF’s disciplinary hearing on Thursday gave members a breakdown on how the three EFF MPs contravened the rules.

Her closing remarks followed a week of hearings where the MPs testified in their own defence.

She said one of the MPs, Nazier Paulsen, not only physically obstructed protection services members, he also pushed them.

"National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso, in my view, was being kind in his evidence when he testified that Mr Paulsen tried to stop the PPS in an unfriendly manner. With respect, it went far beyond just an unfriendly manner."

Golden told MPs that the disruption of the sitting made a “bad impression” on Parliament, even internationally.

But the EFF’s defence said that they won’t get a fair hearing as long as the chairperson of the committee is an African National Congress (ANC) MP.