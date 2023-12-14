'Diepsloot Five' facing possibility of spending Christmas in jail

The Diepsloot Five, as they have now been dubbed, appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where they each face seven counts of murder. It’s alleged that they stoned to death seven young men and then torched their bodies on 1 December.

RANDBURG - The alleged vigilante killers of Diepsloot face the possibility of spending their Christmas behind bars.

Five badly burnt bodies were found piled together on a field in Extension 12 and two more were found in Extension 13.

The community of Diepsloot came in their numbers to show support for the Diepsloot Five, demanding for their immediate release.

Eyewitness News asked resident, Kagamatso Sekoto about the other seven Diepsloot residents who were murdered.

"Do you think there should be justice for the seven people that died? Those seven people where the ones who have been terrorising the community of Diepsloot - they have been killing, stealing, raping and everything."

Gauteng police said that two of the seven bodies had been positively identified so far, while the rest were burnt beyond recognition.

The matter has been adjourned to 18 December to finalise the verification of residential addresses and the setting of a date for formal bail applications.