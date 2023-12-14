Diepsloot ‘a ticking time bomb’ if crime crisis not solved, residents warn

A community leader in the township said that vigilantism, such as the situation with the 'Diepsloot Five' where seven people were killed, might become the order of the day if police didn’t curb the high levels of crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Diepsloot warned that the township was on the verge of a ticking time bomb due to the high levels of crime.

On Wednesday, five men - who have now been dubbed the Diepsloot Five - appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court for the vigilante killing of seven people where residents came in their numbers to support them.

Community leader, Lefa Nkala, said there was a danger of vigilantism being the order of the day in Diepsloot if the police didn't get the crime issue under control.

"People are very much angry in Diepsloot, and if they are still stubborn as they are and don’t want to intervene in the situation, we are sitting on a ticking time bomb, and the worst will be happening in Diepsloot."