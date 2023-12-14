Death toll on EC roads rises to 23 since start of December

This after two more people died when the driver of a vehicle, they were travelling in, lost control on the N10 in Middleburg near Cradock.

CAPE TOWN - The death toll on the Eastern Cape roads has risen to 23 people since 1 December.

This after two more people died when the driver of a vehicle they were travelling in lost control on the N10 in Middelburg near Cradock.

According to Department of Transport reports, one survivor was rushed to hospital.

Provincial transport spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqose: "Yes, we can confirm the death of these two men believed to be G4S workers in this accident that happened near Cradock and the MEC for Transport, Mr Xolile Nqatha, is extending a sincere word of condolences to the families of these two while wishing the one in hospital a speedy and a full recovery."