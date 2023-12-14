Court calls parole board dealing with Donovan Moodley case 'incompetent'

The High Court in Joburg has slammed the parole board tasked with deciding whether convicted killer, Donovan Moodley, should get early release, describing it as 'incompetent' and its conduct as 'deplorable'.

Moodley is currently serving life in prison for the 2004 kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Leigh Matthews.

Last January, he applied for parole and was unsuccessful but then turned to the court, which wound up ordering a new hearing be convened.

After he was again unsuccessful at that hearing, which took place this March, Moodley again turned to the court, which this week again ruled in his favour.

The court this week once again ordered a new hearing be convened and this time it’s ordered a new board be constituted.

During arguments, the court heard that Moodley’s legal representative was, as Judge Stuart Wilson put in his judgment, "treated so badly that he was prevented from providing any meaningful assistance to his client at the hearing".

Its conduct was "deplorable", the judge said, and the chair’s attitude "high-handed" and even "belligerent" at times.

The court also heard a voting member of the board "slept his way through a significant portion", which Wilson further said was "damning".

After two opportunities to afford Moodley a fair hearing and a rational decision, the board had "shown itself incapable of doing so" and "incompetent to process Moodley’s case," Wilson said, adding it failed "to fulfil its most basic functions in this case".