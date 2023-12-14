Communities around Table Mountain mobilising to end crime, says SANParks

SANParks presented its crime-fighting efforts on Wednesday, demonstrating the skills of its protection units in a safety and security readiness event for this festive season.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Parks (SANParks) said communities around Table Mountain had mobilised themselves to intensify efforts to end crime in the area.

SANParks presented its crime-fighting efforts on Wednesday, demonstrating the skills of its protection units in a safety and security readiness event for this festive season.

The national parks body said the recruitment of 20 rangers to strengthen its boots on the ground was also underway.

READ MORE:

According to SANParks, its joint operations with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City of Cape Town had been producing positive results.

Spokesperson, JP Louw: "On the issue of visitor numbers, as I'm saying, we are not at the point where we can say there's been a decline as such. But we are more encouraged by the fact that there's an attitude of saying we will not tolerate any criminal activity on our parks."