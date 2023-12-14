Board of inquiry into submarine tragedy yet to reach conclusion - SA Navy

The incident led to the deaths of Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela in rough seas near Kommetjie on 20 September.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Navy has given some insight into the board of inquiry which will establish what caused the tragic incident on the SAS Manthatisi submarine.

The mariners were conducting a vertical transfer from the submarine involving an SA Air Force helicopter when high waves swept seven crew members out to sea.

SA Navy spokesperson, Commander Theo Mabina, said that the inquiry, which had been set to end in November, was yet to reach its conclusion.

The inquiry was convened after the mariners were buried in October.

Mabina said that the investigation had been quite extensive.

"They inclide, among other things, the board obviously conducting the investigations and submitting the report to the convening authority."

Mabina said that only once the convening authority was satisfied with the report, could a finding be made.