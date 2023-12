'We want to simulate a real fight' - Esprit de Combat

Jacques Nelles | The rules of combat are fairly simple: the goal is to deal your opponent a blow that would have killed them had the swords been steel and not plastic. Emilio Singh's Esprit de Combat historical swordsmanship club in Centurion allows for safe swordplay. The club explores the world of historical European martial arts and the art of swordsmanship.