WC High Court sentences police officer to life for killing girlfriend

The shooting took place while the couple's three-month-old baby and the deceased's 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship - were asleep.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has sentenced former police officer Thandolwethu Faku to life behind bars, for killing his ex-girlfriend Wendy Papu.

He was found guilty of lying about how Papu was murdered.

Faku testified that he was robbed at gunpoint and forced into the trunk of his car at his partner’s home on the evening of 9 January 2018.

In a scathing judgment, Judge Constance Nziweni described Faku's actions as evil.

She found his version fictitious and was surprised he believed it as factual.

The judge also found that Faku failed to show remorse and empathy for the family.

She further described him as an absolute liar who did not appreciate what he did to the deceased's family and her daughters.

Faku intends to appeal both his conviction and sentence.