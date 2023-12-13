WC authorities probing culpable homicide case after 3 farmworkers die in crash

It's believed that the truck driver was transporting the group of workers from Wellington to Philadelphia when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in the Western Cape are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a truck accident in which three farmworkers were killed.

Nearly 70 other people were injured in Tuesday's incident.

It's believed that the truck driver was transporting the group of workers from Wellington to Philadelphia when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Trade union COSATU has now reiterated its call to Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi to enforce the ban on the transportation of farmworkers on trucks.

Western Cape Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer: "Yesterday, I went to the accident scene. What has happened there is absolutely not acceptable. And therefore I have asked the Minister of Mobility for a full investigation as to what has happened. An open truck transporting agri workers is completely unacceptable."