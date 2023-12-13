TV’s favourite police captain, Andre Braugher, dies aged 61

The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star passed away after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG – The acting fraternity and fans from around the world have been left shocked after it was revealed that Andre Braugher had passed away earlier this week.

Braugher was well known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and both starred in and produced Homicide: Life on the Street.

It was here where he met his wife, Ami Brabson. Together, they had three children.

His other roles included Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, House, BoJack Horseman, City of Angels, Frequency, and Poseidon, to name a few series and films.

The Chicago-born actor was born on 1 July 1962, graduating with a BA in theatre from Stanford University in 1984.

After this, he attended Julliard School’s drama division until 1988.

Loved by fans and fellow actors and crew alike, Braugher’s passing after a short illness has left a collective sadness and reaction that he had gone too soon.

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG ' Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

im actually in shocked. we lost TWO sitcom legends this year. andre braugher and matthew perry will both be so incredibly missed. i will never forget how much joy they brought to me and i hope they continue to brighten my day 🫶 pic.twitter.com/hY48cg8IUm ' kels 🎄 taycouver n3 (@shanesdemon) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/doQYmMTYjj ' NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 13, 2023

Some of Andre Braugher’s best moments on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ have been put together to honor him after his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/xzbmTs0zAr ' DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 13, 2023