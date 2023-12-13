Go

TV’s favourite police captain, Andre Braugher, dies aged 61

The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star passed away after a short illness.

Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. Braugher passed away on 11 December 2023 after a short illness. Picture: Instagram/andrebraugher
13 December 2023 10:52

JOHANNESBURG – The acting fraternity and fans from around the world have been left shocked after it was revealed that Andre Braugher had passed away earlier this week.

Braugher was well known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and both starred in and produced Homicide: Life on the Street.

It was here where he met his wife, Ami Brabson. Together, they had three children.

His other roles included Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, House, BoJack Horseman, City of Angels, Frequency, and Poseidon, to name a few series and films.

The Chicago-born actor was born on 1 July 1962, graduating with a BA in theatre from Stanford University in 1984.

After this, he attended Julliard School’s drama division until 1988.

Loved by fans and fellow actors and crew alike, Braugher’s passing after a short illness has left a collective sadness and reaction that he had gone too soon.

