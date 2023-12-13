Teen from Limpopo crowned this year's African Spelling Bee champion

Lesedi Seemane achieved the top spot in the junior category at the annual African Spelling Bee, which was this year held in Kampala, Uganda, earlier this month.

JOAHNNESBURG - After winning the African Spelling Bee in Uganda on Tuesday, 13-year-old Lesedi Seemane, who hails from Senwabarwana, Limpopo, received a hero's welcome.

Seemane, who attends Dendron Primary School, at the annual African Spelling Bee, which was this year held in Kampala, Uganda, earlier this month.

Ten spelling bee organisations from Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, Malawi, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe founded the African Spelling Bee in 2016. The inaugural African Spelling Bee was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, that same year, and 27 national champions from each of the participating nations competed.

Seemane, who began competing in spelling bees in the fourth grade, intends to carry on participating in these events through high school.

She boldly proclaimed that her knack for spelling was unrivalled on a global scale, but took months of intense training and preparation.

The future is bright for Seemane, who serves as an inspiration for all pupils and aspiring academics.