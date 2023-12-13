Table Mountain security strengthened, assures SANParks

The Table Mountain and Air unit on Wednesday held an event to demonstrate the skills of its Sea and Air units which include a dog unit, ahead of the festive season.

CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain National Park said people can rest assured that safety and security on the mountain has been intensified.

The Table Mountain and Air unit on Wednesday held an event to demonstrate the skills of its Sea and Air units which include a dog unit, ahead of this festive season.

The unit consists of 15 members including six canine units.

SANParks said this demonstration is the first of its kind to showcase the readiness of its security personnel to protect the area.

SANParks manager, Megan Taplin had this to say about the frequent crimes recently reported:

"It’s primarily an open access park. This point is very important because it gives everybody access to the park. You can literally enter the park from hundreds maybe thousands of entry points across the city. But also because it’s so accessible it has less desirable elements as well.”

Taplin said the park receives over five million uncontrolled visitors which is challenging, but partnerships with law enforcement and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been formed to clamp down on crime in the area.