Expert expects rival supporters of Zulu royals to lock horns over court ruling

The court nullified Ramaphosa’s decision to grant Misuzulu a certificate of recognition, finding that he ignored recommendations to delay it until internal fights in the royal household were resolved.

JOHANNESBURG - The decision to set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the AmaZulu King is expected to divide opinion amid a protracted succession battle at the royal house.

The Pretoria High Court nullified Ramaphosa’s decision to grant the king a certificate of recognition.

The process was followed by a multi-million-rand fanfare at the Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban in October 2022.

The court's now found that Ramaphosa jumped the gun, ignoring recommendations to delay the certification until internal squabbles at the royal household were resolved.

Misuzulu’s half-brother, Prince Simakde, believes he is the rightful heir to the throne.

A cultural expert, Musa Xulu, said supporters of the rivaling siblings are expected to lock horns on the court outcomes.

“It’s not only a problem of the Zulu nation. These traditional leadership structures are being disputed all over the country. The courts have been given the responsibilities to settle these difficult disputes.”

Prince Simakade’s lawyer, Johann Hammann, said the ruling was proof that customary law did not exist in a vacuum.

“I believe the Khoisan Act is written well, as long as people adhere to the principles. The act was written very well, and it caters for all provisions. People must just follow the provisions there.”