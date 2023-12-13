Second CT airport will provide jobs, ease load on CTIA - Cape Winelands Airport

Plans to build the new airport, located in the Winelands near Durbanville, are subject to an ongoing environmental assessment.

CAPE TOWN - A second airport in Cape Town will lighten the load on Cape Town International Airport and provide more jobs for the unemployed.

These are just two of the reasons Cape Winelands Airport management has given for a massive expansion project that could see a second airport in Cape Town.

Cape Winelands Airport general manager, Mark Wilkinson, said that besides creating jobs, the new airport would make things easier for Cape Town International.

"It allows Cape Town Airport to focus on their operations while allowing Cape Winelands Airport to take the rest of the market in terms of the private jets, in terms of capacity as well, especially during peak slots. Cape Town is booming in terms of tourism and travel between Johannesburg and Cape Town."

Wilkinson said that if everything went to plan, the new airport, which is set to cost R7 billion to build, would open in 2027.