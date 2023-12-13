Rwandan national wanted for genocide crimes expected back in Cape Town court

Fulgence Kayishema, who faces 56 immigration-relate charges in South Africa, is accused of partaking in the torching of a church in Rwanda where 2,000 Tutsi people were burnt to death.

CAPE TOWN - The Rwandan national wanted for genocide crimes is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Fulgence Kayishema faces 56 charges, all relating to immigration-related offences.

It's understood he had been living in South Africa under an alias for years before he was tracked down and arrested in Paarl in May.

The case was postponed in October for the State to receive documents related to Kayishema's entry into South Africa.

At the last appearance, the State informed the court that the investigation into his alleged fraudulent entry into the country was still incomplete.

Passport documents have not yet been received from the Malawian embassy, while documents on the representations Kayishema made when he entered South Africa at the Komatipoort border were also still outstanding.

Kayishema is also facing an extradition case in the Western Cape High Court.

Authorities want to transfer him to Arusha, Tanzania to answer for his alleged involvement in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

He's accused of taking part in the torching of a church in Rwanda where 2,000 Tutsi people were burnt to death.