Ramaphosa to appeal High Court ruling on AmaZulu King

The High court declared that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to recognise MisuZulu KaZwelithini as successor to the Zulu throne as unlawful and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has applied for leave to appeal the High Court in Pretoria's judgment, setting aside the recognition of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

On Monday the court declared that Ramaphosa's decision to recognise MisuZulu as successor to the Zulu throne as unlawful and invalid.

The ruling agreed with submissions made by Prince Simakade and Mbonisi Zulu that due processes were not followed in the nomination and appointment of MisuZulu.

The court further ordered the president to institute an investigative committee to probe the alleged violation of customary laws.

Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said, " Following the study of the judgment, the president will apply for leave to appeal. During the course of these legal processes his majesty King MisuZulu remains the identified heir to the throne."