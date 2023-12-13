N3 Toll Concession asks motorists to prepare for busy traffic conditions

The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra said the route is more than a tourism corridor, it’s also an essential trade route connecting the country’s economic hub to its busiest port in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - As the festive break approaches the N3 Toll Concession has warned motorists to prepare for busy traffic conditions along the arterial route from Thursday.

With schools closing this week and the Rugby World Cup public holiday on Friday marking the start of a long weekend, holidaymakers are expected to flock to various parts of the country.

Dhoogra said given the high traffic volumes and trucks accounting for at least 40% of all vehicles on the route, drivers can expect some pressure on the road this festive season.

"Drivers should expect a mix of vehicle types on the route with public transport traffic expected to increase from Thursday afternoon. Many vehicles will be travelling in a South bound direction towards KwaZulu-Natal, but road users should also expect busy traffic conditions in both directions over the coming weekends."