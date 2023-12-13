Mantashe: Closed-shop agreements at mines 'outdated' and 'must be removed'

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that closed-shop agreements at mines were outdated and prejudice workers.

Mantashe made the comments after a series of disruptive labour disputes at some mines.

This includes Gold One Modder East operation, where workers tried to strongarm the mine into abandoning an agreement that gives the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) exclusive organising rights.

The company has seen two hostage dramas unfold at the bottom of a shaft at the operation in Springs, crippling gold production in the process.

Mantashe said that labour reforms were needed at mines.

"To me, that is artificial tampering with the rights of workers to choose unions that they want to join and for me that is unfair. I have come across a number of these closed shop agreements that surpress the views of the unions given minority status. I don’t think it’s the correct thing, I think it’s an outdated system."

The Blyvoor gold mine on the West Rand also lost millions of rands in production when workers barricaded themselves underground.

They told mine management they felt hard done by the in-house union, Blyvoor Workers Union, after it failed to secure Christmas bonuses and profit shares.

"We’re raising with the Department of Labour that this thing is an untenable labour practice and must be removed. Workers must have a choice of joining unions of their choice."