Man accused of killing Kirsten Kluyts to appear in court for bail application

Twenty-one-year-old Bafana Mahungela stands accused of murdering the Johannesburg teacher in Sandton while she was partaking in an organised running event in October.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing Johannesburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, is set to appear in court again on Wednesday to apply for bail.

Thirty-four-year-old Kluyts, who taught English at Delta Park High School, was taking part in an organised running event, MyRun, at the George Lea Park in Sandton in October when she was attacked.

She was reportedly raped and strangled to death.

Twenty-one-year-old Bafana Mahungela was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

READ: Kirsten Kluyts murder: Accused claims he was 'beaten brutally' by police

Mahungela made two appearances in the dock of the Alexandra Regional Court, so far.

At the first, the case was postponed for him to secure legal representation, which he now has, and at the last, it was postponed to Wednesday for him to apply for bail.

Speaking outside court on the last occasion, Mahungela’s newly appointed advocate, Itumeleng Masako, said his client maintained he found Kluyts dead, and that they would argue the State’s case against him was weak.

“We are going to ask this court in our bail application for equal justice and sympathy.”

What the court will find, though, remains to be seen, with the State previously indicating it would “vehemently oppose” Mahunegla’s release on bail.