IFP says it won't get directly involved in Zulu royals succession battle

This comes after the Pretoria High Court dismissed President Cyril Ramphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful heir.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it will not get involved directly in the Zulu royal household succession battle.

The IFP is known to be strong backers of King Misuzulu.

Their founding president, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was also related to the king and was the longest-serving Zulu traditional prime minister.

"I think, like everyone else, we don’t we know what is happening, it is still new," said IFP secretary-general, Siphosethu Ngcobo.

Ngcobo said that the IFP was still surprised by the Pretoria High Court's judgment on the Zulu royal succession.

The high court ruled in favour of Prince Simakade, who approached the courts saying that President Ramaphosa acted hastily in the identification process.

Though their late founder, Buthelezi was largely linked to issues of the royal house, Ngcobo said that the IFP would not be commenting on the matter.

"We don’t get in directly to issues of the royal household, we will be leaving it to them and will be listening like everyone else."

The crowned King Misuzulu has not responded to the ruling yet.