IFP commissions set to present reports as party concludes policy conference

The conference, meant to discuss the IFP’s policies, will also pave the way for the party’s manifesto launch for the 2024 general elections and concludes on Wednesday.

RICHARDS BAY - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will conclude its two-day policy conference on Wednesday, with commissions presenting their reports in the morning.

Party leaders are gathering at the Imbizo Hall in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, to discuss the party’s policies.

During his keynote address on Tuesday, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said the policies needed to address the daily challenges faced by South Africans.

On Tuesday, the party first heard from Hlabisa, who wanted the daily struggles of citizens to be featured in the policy conference.

He also informed the party about the importance of coalitions, also citing its link to the Multi-Party Charter.

However, it was no secret that some leaders and party officials were not in favour of this decision.

Commissions sat until 9PM on Tuesday night and will on Wednesday be reporting back.

