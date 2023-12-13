Gordhan could be summoned to hand over SAA sale documents

Former Public Enterprises director general Kgathatso Tlhakudi alleged that minister Pravin Gordhan favoured the Takatso Consortium - to buy a 51 percent stake in SAA - at a grossly undervalued price.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan could face being summoned by Parliament to hand over documents related to the majority sale of South African Airways to the Takatso Consortium.

More than a year since Parliament’s Portfolio Committee began probing allegations that the sale is not above board – it failed to reach a conclusion on the claims made by the former director general of the Public Enterprises department - Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

MPs labelled Gordhan as arrogant and uncooperative for not handing over the documents.

Tlhakudi opened a can of worms when he made a protected disclosure to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula - in October 2022.

The committee says Gordhan’s refusal to hand over the shortlist of potential partners and the sale and purchase agreement after his testimony in September - has left it with a one-sided version of events.

Committee Chairperson Khaya Magaxa said it was a blood-sucking process.

“We deliberately decided to be open and fair to all the parties affected. We didn’t want to bulldoze or push anyone by the neck. ‘’

Tlhakudi was dismissed on misconduct charges in May, which Gordhan has testified were unrelated to the SAA matter.

Following legal advice - the committee is unanimous that the speaker invokes subpoena powers against Gordhan.