Gauteng police appeal to govt to expedite the deportation of undocumented people

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng appealed to government to expedite the deportation of undocumented foreigners, who they said clogged up the province's jails and prisons.

On Tuesday, police officials appeared before the Gauteng Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety to brief members on their interventions to curb crime in Diepsloot and the province.

Johannesburg District Commissioner Max Masha said police were limited by the fact that they could not immediately deport undocumented people after arresting them.

He said detainment centres in Johannesburg were 200% over capacity.

"With these undocumented [people], some of them came back into the country, and that is why we were saying earlier on [that] the borders need to be strengthened because if they come back, they go back where they started, and that becomes a challenge, and that could be one of the reasons in 2022/23 our crimes were relatively low, but lately, we are having challenges because people are coming back."

Masha's sentiments were echoed by Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela, who said there needed to be a legislative change in how the government dealt with undocumented people.

“Majority of these undocumented people, some of them have left Diepsloot. That is why you see the crime picture of Diepsloot, that financial year was relatively low because they knew once you are arrested, there will be a problem."