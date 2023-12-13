Ezulweni Investments' lawyers say settlement talks underway with ANC

Ezulweni and the ANC are currently locked in a legal battle over R150 million the events company says it’s owed by the governing party for marketing material provided for the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Ezulweni Investments and the African National Congress (ANC) are entering into settlement talks, according to the former's lawyers.

Ezulweni and the ANC are currently locked in a legal battle over R150 million the events company says it’s owed by the governing party for marketing material provided for the 2019 elections.

With three judgments against the ANC so far, Ezulweni recently demanded that the money at least be placed in a trust account until the matter was finalised, threatening to bring liquidation proceedings otherwise.

On Tuesday, ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramakgopa described as “far-fetched” the prospect of liquidating the governing party, insisting the party was not facing bankruptcy and that the issue at hand was a legal one and not an affordability one.

And in a statement issued late Tuesday, Shafique Sarlie, who represents Ezulweni, has said they’ve now begun “urgent, without prejudice settlement negotiations at the highest level”.

He says with the festive season shut down just around the corner, they hope these settlement negotiations “will bear fruits and be finalised as soon as possible”.

Pending the conclusion of these negotiations, Sarlie says further that it’s been resolved “neither party will debate the matter in the media or public, including social media forum”.